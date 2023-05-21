Police search for suspect after man shot, killed outside Commerce restaurant

Commerce police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed Sunday morning outside a Hardee’s restaurant.

At about 7:30 a.m. Calvin Varnum, 72, was shot outside the restaurant on Homer Road.

Police say Varnum was resuscitated by a good Samaritan and was taken to NE Georgia Medical Center by EMS where he died from his injuries a short time later.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting Commerce police in the investigation.

Agents and detectives got an image of the suspect’s vehicle from a surveillance video.

Police say the suspect is a Black male wearing a ball cap.

The suspect was driving a dark blue Dodge Journey.

The vehicle was last seen driving north on Homer Road away from downtown Commerce.

The investigation is active.

Anyone with information or the possible identity of the suspect is asked to contact Sgt. Adam King at 706-335-1847 or aking@commercega.gov.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-597-8477 or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

The suspect vehicle is pictured below:

