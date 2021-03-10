Police search for suspect after man stabbed in Lewiston

Mar. 10—LEWISTON — Police fanned out across the Oxford Street neighborhood late Tuesday after a man was stabbed in the neck at an apartment house.

Officers began searching for a suspect at about 11 p.m., after the victim, said to be in his mid-20s, was stabbed at 130 Oxford St.

At 11:30 p.m. the search was continuing for a suspect described as a young man dressed in all black who was last seen fleeing the area on foot.

The victim was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. His condition was not known late Tuesday.

According to early reports, a witness who was at the scene at the time of the stabbing tended to the man while paramedics were on the way.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., police were chasing after a man on foot after he reportedly fled from them on Lisbon Street. It was not known if that man was connected to the stabbing.

Police were speaking with were potential witnesses in the neighborhoods around Oxford and Lincoln streets. By early Wednesday, police were searching several locations around downtown Lewiston.

Police from Auburn and the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department were assisting with the search.