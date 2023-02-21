Police search for suspect after motorcycle hit-and-run leaves a Wichita woman dead

Wichita police are investigating after a 48-year-old Wichita woman was fatally struck by a motorcycle near downtown Wichita on Monday night.

The hit-and-run collision was reported around 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of 11th Street North and Broadway, police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said in a news release.

Officers found the woman lying in the street. They learned she had been struck by a motorcyclist on a black dirt bike while crossing the street, according to Rebolledo.

The motorcyclist fled north on Broadway, the release said.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries, Rebolledo said.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released by Wichita police.

Wichita police are asking anyone with information about the incident or who may know the motorcyclist to contact Detective Nelson at 316-350-3686 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Wichita police provided this photo of the motorcyclist.