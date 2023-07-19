Police search for suspect near East McDowell Road and North 64th Street, roads reopened

Phoenix police car

Phoenix and Scottsdale police were searching for a suspect Wednesday morning, prompting short closures near East McDowell Road and North 64th Street.

Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Phil Krynsky said the incident began at around 3:45 a.m. when officers received a call from someone who said they had been shot near 7th Street and Desert Lane and were following the shooter's vehicle.

A responding officer located the two people in the car and attempted to pull them over, but the pursuit continued until they reached an apartment complex near 64th Street and McDowell Road.

Krynsky said both occupants got out of the car as air units patrolled overhead, and one was taken into custody while the second remained outstanding. It is unclear how the second suspect got away. Police released no identification or description of either person in the car.

According to the statement, the person who reported the incident was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As the search continued, westbound McDowell Road was closed at 68th Street and eastbound McDowell was closed at 64th Street from East McDowell Road to Hubbell Street.

The roadway has since reopened.

Police are advising people to avoid the area.

We are assisting on a police investigation in the area of E McDowell Rd and N 64th St.

There will be a large police presence in that area. Stay out of the area until the all-clear is given in further updates via Twitter. pic.twitter.com/2ETI0qwqwc — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) July 19, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix, Scottsdale police searching for shooting suspect