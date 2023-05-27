Police search for suspect who possibly fired multiple rounds at officers in east Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Police said the call for service came in around 2:10 a.m. as an Assault with a Deadly Weapon with No Injury in the 2600 block of Arnold Drive.

According to CMPD, it was a large party with reports of multiple people with guns.

Police said once officers arrived on scene, a suspect inside a stopped vehicle started firing rounds.

One of the officers perceived a deadly threat and fired their service weapon, according to CMPD.

Officer Involved Shooting in the Eastway Division



CMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating an Officer Involved Shooting in the 2600 block of Arnold Drive in the Eastway Division. pic.twitter.com/bJx5yBYlJN — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 27, 2023

Police said the suspect fled the scene and they are now searching for a 4-door silver sedan with a sunroof.

No injuries have been reported.

Police advise anyone with information to call crime stoppers or 911.

