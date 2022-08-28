Police search for suspect after report of man without pants attacking woman on Virginia trail

Police are searching for a suspect after a Virginia woman claimed to have been attacked Friday by a man without pants on a popular trail in Fairfax County, Virginia, outside Washington, D.C.

Fairfax County Parkway Police responded at the Washington and Old Dominion Trail at approximately 8:12 a.m. to a report of a man grabbing a woman, according to FOX 5 DC. The woman was walking east on the trail near mile marker 18.5, which lies between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway.

A man without pants approached the victim from behind and grabbed her around the waist, according to police. The woman then managed to break loose from her attacker and witnessed the pants-less man escape toward Sunset Hills Road.

Authorities were unable to find the man without pants even with the help of a K9 unit, though the suspect was described as a White or Hispanic man of athletic build, 5’5"-5’8" in height and between 30-40 years old. Despite wearing no pants, he was reportedly wearing a dark-colored headband and a yellow exercise vest.

Investigators, who canvassed surveillance footage of the area, also believe the same man also may have exposed himself on the same trail three other times earlier this month during morning hours.

Herndon Police, with the assistance of Fairfax County Police, responded that day to another call for an assault and indecent exposure on the same Washington and Old Dominion Trail near Ferndale Avenue.

Pilar Otoya, a local Virginia resident who has used the trail for years, told NBC 4 that the repeated incidents are causing fear.

"[I feel] very afraid, very insecure," Otoya said. "I won’t get up at 4 o’clock in the morning to run or bike. I will try to do it when people are around, and I know, kind of, I am more protected."