Police search for suspect who robbed downtown Davis bank and got away with cash

Investigators were looking for a man suspected of robbing a bank without using a weapon Monday afternoon in downtown Davis.

The robbery occurred about 4:30 p.m. at Banner bank in 300 block of F Street, the Davis Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon in a social media post.

The man entered the bank just south Fourth Street, committed the robbery and left with an undisclosed amount of stolen cash. Police said the suspect did not brandish a weapon during the robbery, and witnesses did not see a weapon. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was last seen walking away north on F Street. Officers arrived, searched the area and did not find the suspect. No one was injured.

Police described the bank robbery suspect as a man 40 to 50 years old, standing about 5-foot-9 who last seen wearing a white hat, sunglasses, a black sweater and black pants. The Police Department shared on social media photos of the suspect captured on bank security cameras.

Investigators asked anyone who recognizes the suspect to call the Police Department at 530-747-5400.