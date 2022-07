Lexington police were searching for a suspect Monday morning after a Fifth Third Bank branch on Walden Drive was robbed after 10 a.m.

Police said a suspect got away with a small amount of cash. The scene remained active as police looked for the suspect at 11:30 a.m., and there was a heavy police presence at the Pinebrook Apartments on Tates Creek Road, across the street from the bank branch.

This is a developing story.