Police search for suspect in Saturday hit-skip on West Side that left child dead

Police tape surrounded playground equipment at the Southpark Apartments on the West Side Saturday night following a hit-and-run that killed a 4-year-old boy. Columbus police officers are looking for the man they say was driving the vehicle that killed him.

Columbus police officers are looking for a man they say killed a child during a hit-and-run at the Southpark Apartments on the West Side Saturday evening.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, a Columbus police cruiser was pursuing a stolen green 2015 Kia Soul that police say was driven by Tyrell Shute in the parking lot of 841 Greenfield Drive. As it was being pursued, the Kia jumped a curb and began speeding across a grassy area behind a neighboring apartment building at 793 Canopy Place.

According to police, Shute ran into a 4-year-old boy who was playing with his mother near the playground between the two buildings.

By then, more Columbus police cruisers had been called to Southpark Apartments and were able to stop the Kia near 790 Canopy Place. Shute bailed from the vehicle and ran north from the area, according to a police report. Witnesses said at least two other people were in the vehicle with Shute and also fled the scene.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, Shute has been charged with aggravated vehicular manslaughter and has a warrant for his arrest. Court records also show that Shute previously had his driver's license suspended due to an unrelated criminal offense.

The red dot marks the parking lot where Columbus police say they were pursuing a stolen Kia that drove up onto the curb and sped northbound near a playground between two apartment buildings. The incident took place at Southpark Apartments on the West Side Saturday night

The boy was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in a police cruiser and was pronounced dead at 9:39 p.m.

Residents of the apartment complex told reporters Saturday night that Southpark is where many stolen Kias get dumped. Multiple women expressed frustration with safety in the complex and the police response. In August, City Attorney Zach Klein sued the owners of the complex, citing more than 200 code violations and more than 800 calls to Columbus police between Aug. 1, 2021, and July 21, 2022.

“Our kids are prisoners. We have to keep them inside," said Chelsea Johnson, a Southpark resident. “My kid has mental health issues. That could have been my kid out there.”

Raven Fuentas-Davidson, another Southpark resident, said she believes the lack of security and safety measures at the complex and in the area leads to incidents like this.

“This all adds up," she said. "This could’ve been prevented.”

The child who died during the incident has yet to be named.

Anyone with any information related to the crash or the location of Shute is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers or the Columbus Police Accident Investigation Unit.

Columbus police officers stopped a stolen 2015 green Kia Soul, seen on the right, Saturday night at the Southpark Apartments on the West Side that struck and killed a 4-year-old boy during a pursuit.

Dispatch reporters Jack Nimesheim and Grace Tucker contributed to this article.

shendrix@dispatch.com

@sheridan120

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 4-year-old killed in West Side hit-and-run Saturday night