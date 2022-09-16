Police search for suspect in shooting that killed man outside Fort Worth nightclub

The suspect in the shooting death of Hector Marron Ramirez, 33, the morning of Sept. 11 is still at large, police said.

Marron Ramirez was shot outside the El Duranguense Night Club in the 3700 block of Mansfield Highway in the early morning hours of Sept. 11 and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The gunman fled the scene in a late ‘90s model white Ford Ranger. Police released a photo and video of the truck on Friday.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his mid 30s weighing between 220 and 250 pounds and around 6 feet tall. His name has not been released.

The shooting was reported shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Police said the shooter was trying to get into the club, at which he was denied entry. The gunman then went to his vehicle and retrieved a gun. He fired multiple times. Marron Ramirez, who was standing at the front entrance to the club, was struck and killed, police said.