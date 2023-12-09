Police search for suspect after shooting in Lodi
Lodi Police said one person was injured in the shooting and the suspect is outstanding.
Lodi Police said one person was injured in the shooting and the suspect is outstanding.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
By now you've probably at least heard the words "fanum tax," "Skibidi toilet," "rizzler" and "gyatt." If you're really in the know, you might even understand what they mean.
The Las Vegas sports community and LeBron James, who's in town for the NBA in-season tournament, addressed the latest deadly mass shooting in America.
It seems like there’s a pep in every crypto person’s step as Bitcoin had another strong week, increasing over 15% to around $44,000, during a seven-day period, according to CoinMarketCap data. Ethereum, the second largest crypto by market capitalization, also increased over 15% during that time frame, to around $2,300. In general, the total crypto market cap steadily rose 14% from about $1.4 trillion to $1.6 trillion in the past week as more capital enters the crypto market.
'Tis the season of chaotic gift-giving games!!
The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a driver who stole a truck and led police on a car chase through the streets of downtown LA.
The pass-rusher turned himself in to police last week and was released on bond.
Business credit cards offer business owners access to credit, funds, rewards, and exclusive perks. Here’s how to get a business credit card in 4 steps.
Use iOS 17's new accessibility features to save a copy of your Personal Voice. Here's how to set it up, what the process is like and how effective it is.
When making moves on the waiver wire, someone has to go. Here are five players who can be cut from fantasy rosters.
It's possible we've seen the last of Rhamondre Stevenson this season.
From claw clips to $500 hair tools, these were the beauty products we all Googled in 2023. The post These were the top beauty products of 2023, according to Google searches appeared first on In The Know.
If you hate giving up your second screen when you're working on the go, now you don't have to.
The new generative video technique was developed by researchers at Alibaba Group's Institute for Intelligent Computing. And the poses that are best represented are those closest to the original; if the person turns around, for instance, the model struggles to keep up.
Having a better understanding of the four main attachment styles will help shed light on who you're most compatible with — and could lead to you finally finding the right person for you! The post These are the 4 attachment styles and how they impact your relationships appeared first on In The Know.
The final drive included a controversial late hit on Patrick Mahomes, a pass interference that wasn't called and an ejection after Isiah Pacheco threw a punch.
Allen Career Institute has acquired Doubtnut in a deal that values the young edtech at $10 million, according to a person familiar with the matter, a stunning reversal of fortune for the once fast-growing learning app. The two firms confirmed the deal on Monday, but declined to share financial terms of the acquisition. Seven-year-old Doubtnut, whose learning app helps students solve math and science problems by taking photos of them, raised more than $52 million prior to the acquisition and counted Peak XV Partners and James Murdoch's Lupa Systems among its backers.
Nacua was in obvious pain as he walked gingerly to the locker room clutching his right side.
Unfortunately for the Patriots, he isn't exactly wrong.
Martinez rushed for 1,185 yards in the regular season.