Police search for suspect after shooting in Sarcoxie
Police search for suspect after shooting in Sarcoxie
Police search for suspect after shooting in Sarcoxie
Just your standard off-the-backboard assist.
Instead of displaying links, Arc Search's “Browse for Me” feature reads the first handful of pages and summarizes them into a single, custom-built, Arc-formatted web page using large language models from OpenAI and others. Critics say that's a problem.
Save space and juice up your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at once with this nifty cord-buster.
The alleged domestic assault occurred Jan. 21 in Owings Mills, Maryland.
Cristobal del Solar crafted one of the most impressive rounds in professional golf history Thursday.
The Digital Services Act requires platforms with over 45 million users to comply with EU stipulations.
Worried about a possible exposure to syphilis? These syphilis tests can give you the answers you need in the privacy of your home.
Threads is beginning to test a bookmarking feature to allow users to save posts, according to Instagram head Adam Mosseri.
Both forward Khris Middleton and guard Damian Lillard are nursing ankle injuries.
'Makes cleanup so very easy,' wrote one happy fan.
Job searching is a drag by any measure. It feels like a process that is ripe for a digital update, and Simplify, an early-stage startup, is trying to do that by combining questionnaires, job scraping, job matching, auto filling applications and help with answering text-based questions in one program. Company CEO and co-founder Michael Yan says it’s long overdue that we start applying for jobs more intelligently than we typically do today.
The NBA trade deadline could inspire fantasy managers to be more active than normal. Let's explore some potential names to acquire or deal.
Later spotted -- and shot down -- by the U.S. Air Force, the balloon proved difficult for curious civilian lookers-on to trace back to its origin -- until AI firms like Synthetaic showed it could be done with satellite imagery. The balloon saga turned out to be a strong product demo opportunity for Synthetaic, as luck would have it -- catching the attention of investors including defense contractor Booz Allen Hamilton. This week, Synthetaic raised $15 million in a Series B round co-led by Lupa Systems and TitletownTech, a VC firm formed out of a partnership between the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft, with participation from IBM Ventures and the aforementioned Booz Allen Hamilton.
It's a self-care haven over here: Save on pimple patches, sunscreen, body massagers and even wrinkle-fighting LED light therapy devices.
The company sold its news aggregation service in 2022, not long after the founder was sanctioned at the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.
A Hong Kong-based finance worker deposited the money after interacting with a deepfake of the CFO.
The Lightning star finished dead last, and it wasn't hard to understand why.
In one shady corner of YouTube, users are uploading videos of themselves summarizing the obituaries of strangers, sometimes fabricating details about their deaths.
The Arc Browser is getting a lot smarter about what you're searching for.
Google Maps is introducing a generative AI feature to help you discover new places, the company announced today. Using large language models (LLMs), the new feature analyzes the over 250 million locations on Google Maps and contributions from over 300 million Local Guides to pull up suggestions based on what you’re looking for. For instance, if you want to find cool thrift shops in San Francisco, you can search “places with a vintage vibe in SF,” and Maps will generate shopping recommendations organized by categories, as well as “photo carousels and review summaries,” the company explains.