Police search for suspect in shootings of 2 men in downtown Athens

Athens-Clarke police were continuing Tuesday to investigate a late-night shooting in downtown Athens on Sunday that left two men with serious injuries.

The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. on the 100 block of West Clayton Street, police said.

There were officers in the area who heard the shots and responded to find “a large brawl in the roadway,” according to police.

Once the fight was dispersed, police found two Athens men, both 20 years old, with serious gunshot wounds, according to police spokesman Geoff Gilland.

The incident report on the shooting has not yet been released.

The men were transported to a hospital, but they are expected to survive the wounds, police said.

The motive of the dispute and the identity of the shooter are still under investigation, Gilland said.

Police believe witnesses may have recorded parts of the shooting and have asked that anyone who recorded the shooting on their cell phone to contact Det. Hovie Lister at Hovie.lister@accgov.com or 762-400-7333 or call Sgt. Scott Black at 762-400-7058.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Police try to ID suspect in shootings of 2 men in downtown Athens