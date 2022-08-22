Police search for suspect who shot Houston restaurant owner near Chinatown

Police are searching for a man who shot a restaurant owner in the hip outside his west Houston store.

Houston Police Department officers responded to a strip mall in the 6200 block of Wilcrest Drive near Chinatown in Houston at about 1 a.m. on Aug. 20. They found an Asian man in his 50s with a gunshot wound to his hip in the parking lot of his restaurant, Cafe Window.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

There were several customers inside the restaurant who said they heard gunfire, according to police. Witnesses reportedly told authorities that the restaurant owner met with another man in the parking lot before the shooting happened. The suspect allegedly pulled out a gun, shot the victim and waved his gun at others before fleeing the scene.

The suspect, who was described as an Asian male, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and a baseball hat.

No one else at the scene was injured.

The incident is currently under investigation. Police are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

