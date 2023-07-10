Police search for suspect who shot person in Moraine residential neighborhood

A hunt for the suspect who reportedly shot a person in Moraine began Sunday night, shortly after the alleged attack.

Moraine Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Holman Street at around 11:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting. A suspect reportedly shot a person and fled from the scene, according to the initial call relayed over emergency scanners and to neighboring law enforcement agencies.

Policing agencies throughout Montgomery County were asked to be on the lookout for a black truck—also more commonly known as a “BOLO” request, Centerville Dispatch, who received the BOLO, confirmed. No further description of the suspect vehicle was given.

The reason for and the circumstances surrounding the shooting were currently unknown.

The severity of the victim’s injury was also unknown.

The Moraine Police led the investigation into the shooting. News Center 7 reached out for more information.

We will update this story as it develops.



