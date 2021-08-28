Police search for suspect in Spokane Valley shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries

Aug. 27—A Thursday night shooting in Spokane Valley has left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a woman suspected in the shooting.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting on the 4200 block of N. Best Road in Spokane Valley at about 6:45 p.m. There they found an adult man with a gunshot wound and provided medical aid. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said. As of Friday afternoon, he remained hospitalized but in stable condition.

Detectives arrived on scene and began contacting witnesses but had yet to find the suspect, later identified as Sabrina M. Heaton, 31, who fled from the area. Another woman was with Heaton Thursday night, deputies said. She has yet to be identified.

The Sheriff's Office said the shooting likely wasn't random and there was no known ongoing threat to the public.

Heaton is considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff's office said, before asking that people not approach her and instead call 911. Heaton is about 5'2 and 120 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen driving a black Volkswagen convertible with no license plates and a temporary tag in the rear window.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 with #10113926.