Police are searching for a suspect linked to a woman who died after reportedly being shot over the weekend.

Ada Hodgkins, 42, was found with a gunshot wound by Springfield police officers at a private residence around 10:25 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of South Glenview Avenue.

Hodgkins was taken to an area hospital, but she did not survive, according to police.

"A suspect has been identified but has not been located at this time," Springfield Police Department stated.

The police did not release any information regarding the suspect, including name, age and description.

If you have information regarding this incident, contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This is Springfield's seventh homicide in 2022.

Sara Karnes is an Outdoors Reporter with the Springfield News-Leader. Got a story to tell? Email her at skarnes@springfi.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Police search for suspect after Springfield woman dies from gunshot wound