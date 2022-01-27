Police search for suspect who stabbed man in back after 'road rage' incident

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a stabbing report that happened on Wednesday.

The incident was reported to police around 5 p.m. near the 1400 block of E. 10th Street, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens.

More Argus911: 75-year-old man from White identified as victim in fatal crash near Flandreau.

A 46-year-old man turned into the parking lot to turn as another vehicle was pulling out. The two vehicles didn't hit each other but the passenger in the other car exited the vehicle and began yelling at the 46-year-old-man, Clemens said.

After turning his back to the suspect the 46-year-old was stabbed once in the back with a pocket knife, Clemens said. The incident was described as one of "road rage" by Clemens.

The 46-year-old victim suffered minor non-life threatening injuries from the single stab wound. The suspect was unknown to the victim, Clemens said.

Police will be reviewing surveillance footage to try to identify the suspect, Clemens said.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls Police investigate 'road rage' stabbing