Police search for suspect after two people shot while sitting in their car in Cambridge

Cambridge Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in the area of Washington and Windsor Streets on Monday night.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 8:30 p.m. and located two victims who were transported to local hospitals after being treated on-scene, according to police. At this time, the injuries to the victims are serious, but not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

There have been no arrests made at this time.

Preliminary information indicates that the victims were shot while sitting inside a car. The car was damaged and a number of casings have been recovered.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is strongly encouraged to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300.

No additional information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

