Police search for suspect in Wahiawa bank robbery
Nov. 10—Honolulu police are investigating an alleged bank robbery in Wahiawa Tuesday.
The robbery occurred at Central Pacific Bank on California Avenue at about 3 :10 p.m.
Police said a male suspect, clad in a black mask and green clothing, passed a note to an employee demanding money.
The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money taken from the bank. No injuries were reported.
Police have opened a second-degree robbery investigation.
There are no arrests at this time.