Police search for suspect wanted in shooting of Granite City police officer

Police are searching for a suspect who shot a Granite City police officer, who has been treated and released from a hospital.

The shooting occurred at about 10:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Delmar Avenue, according to a news release from the Granite City Police Department.

Police had responded to a call at that site and when they arrived, they “contacted a subject who fired a gun at officers and struck one officer,” the release stated.

“Officers returned fire and the suspect fled from the scene of the incident.”

Neither the name nor description of the suspect has been released.

The officer who was struck by gunfire suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not release the officer’s name.

No other information about the shooting was released.

Illinois State Police troopers were called to investigate “the use of force portion of this incident,” according to a state police news release.