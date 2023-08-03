Police search for suspect after woman was followed, raped outside Charlotte hotel

Police are asking for help finding a man who sexually assaulted a woman outside a Charlotte hotel just after midnight Wednesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a 5’10” Hispanic male in his mid-20’s, who has short black hair and was last seen wearing a baseball cap, light colored shirt, a floral-patterned neck gaiter and camouflage shorts. He may have scratches — left from his victim — on his face and neck, police said.

The woman was walking in the 200 block of West Woodlawn Road, which is near several hotels off of Interstate 77, close to Nations Crossing Road in southwest Charlotte. She heard footsteps behind her and realized she was being followed, said Sgt. Allison Rooks at a Thursday morning CMPD news conference.

Police worked with surrounding business to get a clear photo of the suspect, Rooks said. There were several witnesses nearby, and police would like to talk to anyone who has information.

Reports of sexual assaults in Charlotte has decreased this year compared to last year, Rooks said.

Sexual assaults like these are rare, Rooks said.

”It’s very alarming, and that’s why we work non-stop to make sure we put out the information to get this person caught,” she said.