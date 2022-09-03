Police search for suspects in armed robbery of Kapahulu fast-food restaurant

Sep. 3—Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation in connection with an alleged armed robbery at a fast-food restaurant in Kapahulu Wednesday night.

Police responded to a call of a robbery at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at 645 Kapahulu Avenue at about 10 :25 p.m.

Police said three male suspects clad in dark clothing brandished firearms at two employees and fled the scene with money taken from the restaurant.

No injuries were reported.

There are no arrests as of this morning.