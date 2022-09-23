Police search for suspects in armed robbery at Maili gas station

Sep. 23—Honolulu police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that occurred at a gas station in Maili Wednesday night.

Police said two men demanded money while brandishing a handgun at the station in the 87-800 block of Farrington Highway just before 10 p.m.

One of the suspects allegedly kicked a 73-year-old man, causing him to fall to the ground.

Police said the pair fled the scene on foot with no money taken from the gas station.

There were no serious injuries were reported.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests at this time.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available.