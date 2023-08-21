Police search for suspects who carjacked, beat to death 60-year-old man in Philadelphia

[Source]

Police are searching for the suspects who carjacked a vehicle from a 60-year-old Asian man before murdering him in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood.

What happened: The victim, identified as Peter Chan, was reportedly waiting for his wife in a parked 2023 Toyota Highlander SUV when two men on a motorcycle pulled up to his vehicle on 3rd and Cambridge Sts. just before 10 p.m. on Thursday. The suspects reportedly pulled Chan out of his new car and beat him up. One of the suspects was able to drive away in the SUV, while the other took off on the motorcycle.

Chan’s death: According to investigators, Chan was semi-conscious and bleeding from the head when police found him on the ground at the scene, where witnesses tried to render aid. The 60-year-old was immediately rushed to Jefferson Hospital, where he died less than an hour later.

2/2 LISTEN: The 60 year old Asian man described by detectives as “small,frail, thin, lightweight.” Tried to fight off two males with masks on,who drove up on dirt bike where man was in his suv waiting for his wife. They left him beaten&bleeding from front&back of head in street. pic.twitter.com/CpocBXYgeY More from NextShark: South Korean actor Yoo Joo-eun leaves heartbreaking note before her death at age 27 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) August 18, 2023

Investigation: Police were able to track the stolen vehicle to Camden, New Jersey, where they found it abandoned in the back of a property. However, they are still searching for the suspects.

More from NextShark: 12 women in Thailand fear lawsuit after discovering they all had sex with the same married man

“Camden police are going to hold that vehicle and guard that for prints and DNA, so hopefully, we can get some fingerprints or DNA to help us identify the perpetrator,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small, according to 6ABC.

Increasing carjackings: The Chinatown community is mourning the death of Chan, who was described as “a hardworking and honest man who was loved by family and friends.” According to community leaders, Chan moved to the U.S. around 30 years ago.

He is the most recent victim in the increasing number of carjackings in the last four years in the 26th district, where the incident occurred. In the past 12 months, there have reportedly been 1,027 carjackings citywide.

More from NextShark: SF man attacks 2 Asian women in a span of minutes in broad daylight

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Philadelphia police.

More from NextShark: California OKs death penalty for notorious '80s serial killer Charles Ng