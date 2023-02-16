Police search for suspects connected to an armed robbery at Townsend Package store

Townsend Police are searching for suspects in connection to an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday night at the town’s package store.

Police responded to Townsend Package Store on Main Street just before 7 p.m. A store employee told officers the robber showed a knife before he and an accomplice fled on foot behind the store.

Police said the suspect was a white male in his early 20s with a thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black T-shirt, black jogging pants with white lettering, black and white sneakers, and a red fabric facemask.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 978-597-6214.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

