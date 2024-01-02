Police search for suspects in deadly shooting of Gwinnett teen mother

Gwinnett police detectives returned to a Grayson neighborhood Tuesday where a teenager was fatally shot while attending a house party.

Police the shots were fired around 1 a.m. Friday at the home on Chance Lane.

“It’s definitely scary. You look around and this doesn’t look like a place for crime,” a neighbor told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim’s aunt said her niece, Shania Green, had turned 18 in November and was at the house party celebrating.

The aunt said someone fired shots from outside the house, striking Green and taking her life.

Green’s aunt says among those the teenager leaves behind is her seven-month-old son.

“It’s terrible, just terrible,” a neighbor who wished to remain anonymous said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police have not discussed a possible motive for the shooting.

In a GoFundMe page, the aunt described her niece as a wonderful, loving mother with an infectious smile and laughter.

Donations can be made to cover funeral expenses and other family expenses.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: