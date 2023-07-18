Police search for suspects involved in July 5 shooting on South Main Street in Akron

Akron police is working to locate a white Jeep Grand Wagoneer and identify those involved in a shooting in the 1400 block of S. Main St. at around 3:50 a.m. on July 5, 2023. The shooter is seen here leaning out of the right rear passenger seat shooting a long barrel firearm, according to police.

Police are searching for a white Jeep Grand Wagoneer and those involved in a shooting earlier this month in the 1400 block of South Main Street that left one man injured.

The incident occurred at 3:50 a.m. on July 5, according to Akron police, who found a 31-year-old man injured with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect, according to law enforcement. The shooting remains under investigation.

Akron shooting: 26-year-old man critically injured after Saturday shooting on Crouse Street in Akron

Video shows person shooting out of Jeep

Surveillance video footage from a nearby building shared by the Akron Police Department shows the white Jeep Grand Wagoneer pull over with a person lean out of the rear right passenger window.

Upon stopping, the person fires two shots from a "long barrel firearm" aimed behind the vehicle before firing roughly five more times more as two vehicles drive by the Jeep.

That's when the shooter turns around and fires twice more from inside the vehicle before the driver pulls away.

As this all happens, the driver of the Jeep gets out and opens the rear left passenger door. The driver interacts with the rear passenger before returning to the driver's seat.

On the other side of the car, the front passenger runs out of the Jeep as the shooter fires the gun. Seconds later, they get back in the vehicle and it pulls away.

In total, the incident lasted roughly 30 seconds from when the Jeep pulled over to when it pulled away.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Anyone can call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO to 274637.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Suspects wanted in July 5 shooting on South Main Street in Akron