Police search for suspects involved in a shootout in Dartmouth Mall parking lot

Police are searching for the people involved in a shootout in the parking lot of the Dartmouth Mall near Aldi supermarket, officials said.

Officers responded to shots fired in the Dartmouth Mall parking just before 10:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, officers learned that two groups of people had exchanged gunfire and then fled the scene, according to Dartmouth Police.

Detectives recovered numerous shell casings at the scene and also found bullet fragments lodged in a parked vehicle. Police determined that the vehicle was not associated with any of the shooters.

No one was injured, and all of the involved parties still remain at large, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Dartmouth police Det. Kyle Costa at 508-910-1755. In addition, people can provide anonymous tips to the Dartmouth Police Department by clicking this link.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW