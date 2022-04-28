Police search for suspects after man shot and killed near Memphis motel

Memphis Police identified the suspect they believe is responsible for shooting and killing a man near a Memphis motel earlier this month.

According to police, Jamon Ueal was shot several times.

He died after being rushed to Regional One.

ORIGINAL STORY: One dies after being shot near local motel, police say

The shooting happened just after 7 a.m. on April 18 in the 3400 block of American Way near the Garden Inn Motel.

Police released surveillance video showing that Ueal got out of a silver Toyota Camry occupied by two women and a man who was driving the car.

Police said the man who was driving is responsible for the shooting.

Investigators said they need help to identify the individuals responsible.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274).

