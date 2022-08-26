Police search for suspects in Manchester Spruce Street shooting

Aug. 26—MANCHESTER — Police are searching for suspects involved with a shooting incident that occurred near the area of Spruce and Bissell streets just after 3:30 p.m. today.

Police said that shots were fired, and two suspects fled on foot. There were no injuries associated with the shooting, they said.

Police were working this evening to locate the suspects, and as of 6 p.m. were still investigating the incident. Police added that the area where the incident occurred has been "contained."

— Ben Crnic

Ben covers Vernon and Stafford for the Journal Inquirer.