Police search for suspects in Manoa home robbery

Jan. 6—Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are seeking the public's help in locating two men wanted in connection with Monday's home robbery in Manoa.

Police said the men entered a residence on Oahu Avenue and began to gather items at about 3:30 a.m. The homeowners woke up and confronted the suspects.

Police said the suspects assaulted the residents and fled on foot.

>> VIDEO: Surveillance video of Manoa robbery suspects

CrimeStoppers released surveillance video camera footage that shows the two men inside the home.

One of the suspects was described as a man in his 20s, 6 feet, one inch tall and about 190 to 240 pounds. He has a medium to fair complexion, a muscular build and short, almost bald, hair.

The suspect was wearing a black cap, black hooded sweatshirt, black face mask, black pants and black shoes a the time of the robbery.

The second suspect was also described to be in his 20s, about 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet tall and 200 to 220 pounds. He has light-colored eyes, fair complexion, a medium to heavy build and a shaved head.

The suspect was wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. The public may also send anonymous tips to www.honoulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.