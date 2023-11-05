Police search for suspects near U-Haul location in Wilmington

Wilmington police issued a public safety alert Saturday night, alerting residents that officers were searching for two suspects behind a crime.

Although the nature of the crime was not specified, police said they were searching for two men wearing dark clothing by the U-Haul location on Main Street.

Around 9:00 p.m., police alerted they cleared the scene after an “exhaustive” search.

“There is no ongoing threat to area residents at this time. There is no further information to release at this time pending further investigation,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Residents who notice anything suspicious are asked to contact the police station at 978-658-5071 or to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW