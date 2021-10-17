Police search for suspects after one victim shot in Caldwell Bi-Mart parking lot

Caldwell Police is searching for two suspects after one person was shot in the Caldwell Bi-Mart parking lot Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to the North 10th Avenue store at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday after a report of shots fired. They found a 23-year-old male victim who had multiple gunshot wounds. Though they haven’t been identified yet, there are two male suspects in their 20’s, Caldwell Police Department Lieutenant Joey Hoadley said in a phone interview.

The victim crashed into multiple cars in the parking lot when trying to drive away and the suspects left the parking lot and went to an awaiting car around the building, Hoadley said.

When the shooting happened, the Bi-Mart locked down as about 40 shoppers stayed inside, Hoadley said. Detectives interviewed and identified people inside the store looking for potential witnesses.

The shooting “wasn’t just some random act of violence,” Hoadley said. Police believe the suspects and victim knew each other in some capacity.

“At this time we don’t think our two suspects are a threat to the community at large,” Hoadley said.

The victim was treated for two to three gunshot wounds at a local trauma center and has been released, Hoadley said.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with any information about the shooting to call Canyon County Dispatch at 208-454-7531.

