Police search for suspects responsible for Best Buy vehicle fires

Two suspects were seen running away from Best Buy vehicles that caught fire Friday, the Lady Lake Police Department said.

According to a news release, police officers responded to Best Buy on U.S. Highway 27 around 5 p.m. for four Best Buy vehicles that caught fire.

Lake County Fire Rescue battled the fires.

Best Buy management provided surveillance video showing a yellow car behind the van around 4:50 p.m.

Police said the video showed two suspects exiting the car, and the passenger broke into one of the Best Buy vans and stole a Lenovo computer.

The driver stayed in the car.

Lady Lake police said the car left the parking lot and drove to a nearby Longhorn Steakhouse parking lot.

A man walked from the parking lot and approached the Bets Buy vans before they caught fire, and he ran away, the police department said.

Investigators said the car in the video looks like a 2012 Chevy Cobalt or a Pontiac G6.

The Lake County Fire Marshall is investigating this fire.

If you have any information about this incident, law enforcement encourages you to contact the Lady Lake Police Department at 352-751-1565 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

