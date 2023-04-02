Police search for suspects after two men are fatally shot in Hollywood

Two men were killed Sunday morning in Hollywood after an argument broke out among a group, police said.

The unidentified men, who were in their 30s, were with a group of people around 12 a.m. Sunday “when an argument broke out” and another man in the group pulled out a gun and fired “numerous rounds,” Los Angeles Police public information officer Jeff Lee said. The shooting occurred on La Brea Avenue and Sunset Boulevard.

Both men were struck by gunfire and two men in the group fled on foot, Lee said. One victim died at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital and later died.

Police are still searching for the two men who fled.

