Police search for suspects after visitor robbed in Kaneohe

Jan. 17—Honolulu police are looking for two suspects who allegedly robbed a visitor in Kaneohe Monday.

Police said a visitor from China was in the 49-500 block of Kamehameha Highway when a male and female took his property by force and threatened him with a knife shortly after 3:45 p.m.

The suspects fled in a vehicle that was later determined to be stolen. No injuries were reported.

Police responded and located the vehicle, unoccupied, about a mile from the scene.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests as of this morning.