Police search for suspects in Wahiawa armed robbery
Dec. 21—Honolulu police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that occurred in Wahiawa Sunday night.
Police said a 33-year-old man parked his white 2014 Dodge Avenger in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Wilikina Drive at about 8 :20 p.m. when two males approached him.
One of the males allegedly pointed a pistol at him and demanded property.
Police said the suspects took money and a cell phone from the victim and fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.
There are no arrests at this time.
Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.