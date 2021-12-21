Police search for suspects in Wahiawa armed robbery

Dec. 21—Honolulu police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that occurred in Wahiawa Sunday night.

Police said a 33-year-old man parked his white 2014 Dodge Avenger in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Wilikina Drive at about 8 :20 p.m. when two males approached him.

One of the males allegedly pointed a pistol at him and demanded property.

Police said the suspects took money and a cell phone from the victim and fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.

There are no arrests at this time.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.