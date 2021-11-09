Police search for tattooed man linked to multiple thefts in Wagener

Nov. 8—Aiken County Sheriff's Office investigators are seeking the community's assistance in identifying a man linked to multiple thefts in and around the town of Wagener.

In the late evening of Nov. 1 and the early morning of Nov. 2, victims reported their vehicles being broken into on the 200 block of Columbia Road, 300 block of Collum Pond Road and the 800 block of Sand Dam Road, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

"The thief stole tools and various items," according to the report. "Investigators also recovered a stolen truck near the intersection of Wagener Road and New Park Road that is associated with this suspect."

A witness stated the suspect has a cross-shaped tattoo on his neck, said police.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts or identity of this suspect, the sheriff's office asks that they call (803) 648-6811.

Information can be provided anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Tips could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible. Phone tip-1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)