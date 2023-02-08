Police search for teen suspect

Feb. 7—The Mt. Juliet Police Department is searching for a teenage suspect that fled from a stolen car on Sunday. The 14-year-old suspect was last seen by police fleeing a stolen vehicle around Crossings Circle, Adams Lane and Providence Parkway. Police believe he could be with another male teen.

According to Mt. Juliet Police Department Public Information Officer Tyler Chandler, the suspect has been identified but has not been apprehended after stealing a car out of Nashville.

The suspect was described as a 14-year-old Hispanic male wearing a white shirt, gray pants, and black shoes.

He is approximately 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds.