Police search for thieves who stole 29 guns from east Charlotte pawn shop

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are trying to find the three suspects who robbed an east Charlotte pawn shop, taking off with 29 guns.

Police said it happened at the Smart Pawn & Jewelry store off Monroe Road, just before Wendover Road.

Investigators said the store was robbed on Saturday just before 10 a.m. Detectives said three masked men went in, forced everyone to the ground at gunpoint, and robbed the place.

According to a police report, the thieves took off with 29 guns, including pistols and revolvers. They also got away with $1,500 in cash and some jewelry.

Nobody was hurt.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

