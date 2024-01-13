Police search for three suspects in armed Teaneck home invasion

Police are searching for three men who carried out a daytime armed home invasion in Teaneck on Friday afternoon.

Teaneck police said multiple units responded to a Tyron Avenue residence around 3 p.m. Friday and discovered four adults who had been assaulted and restrained inside. In a release, police said earlier in the day that three men had entered the residence through a back door, two brandishing firearms. The men assaulted and bound the victims, stealing personal belonging before fleeing, police said.

Police did not state what had been stolen or the value of the belongings. Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps treated the victims at the scene for minor injuries.

The Teaneck Police Department, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Bergen CountySheriff’s Department are "investigating and exploiting all active leads."

Anyone with informatiHackensackon on this home invasion is asked to contact the contact amember of the Teaneck Police Department, Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office orCrime Stoppers of Teaneck at 844-466-6789.

