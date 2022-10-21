Police search for three suspects as two dead and officer shot on Washington tribal reservation

(Independent)

Police in Washington state are on the hunt for three suspects after two were found dead on a tribal reservation and a responding officer was shot.

The Colville Tribal Police Department told The Associated Press they responded to a call on Thursday in Keller, west of Spokane, finding two bodies.

A responding officer, who the department said came across a vehicle leaving the scene, was shot in the arm and is now recovering well from his injuries.

Police have identified two of the suspects so far, Curry Pinkam and Zachary Holt.

The men are now in custody, KXLY reports.

Local police and sheriff’s deputies, as well as the FBI, Border Patrol, and Washington State Police are assisting in the search.

Schools in the towns of Nespelem, Keller, Wilbur, and Creston are closed amid the ongoing investigation.

“Right now, our hearts are heavy, and we are in support of the entire Keller Community,” the school district covering Wilbur and Creston wrote on its Instagram page.

This is a developing news story and will be updated with new information.