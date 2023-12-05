Police search for Tri-Cities pharmacist accused of killing brother-in-law in the street

Kennewick police continued to search Tuesday for a Tri-Cities pharmacist who shot and killed his brother-in-law along a neighborhood street Monday.

Investigators say Adam P. Klei, 44, and Travis M. Kitchen had a brief confrontation on the 3000 block of South Jean Street about 9:30 a.m., and Kitchen was shot multiple times.

Klei, a licensed pharmacist, lived about two miles away on 53rd Avenue in a home valued at nearly $500,000, according to the Benton County Assessor’s Office.

Kitchen, 48, lived about two blocks from where he was shot on the side of a street.

Police have not said what brought the men to that neighborhood. Kitchen’s oldest daughter was with him when he was shot.

Kitchen, a father of five and grandfather of one, was married to Klei’s sister, according to public records. Kitchen and his wife were divorcing.

Klei’s LinkedIn profile says he works in the pharmacy at Yoke’s Fresh Market.

Kennewick police were initially called to the Jean Street neighborhood about 9:30 a.m. for a report of a man walking down the street with a gun, Kennewick police Commander Aaron Clem said.

As police were arriving, there were reports that a man had been shot, according to dispatch reports.

Klei was gone and Kitchen was found wounded. Emergency crews tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.

Police used a K-9 dog to track Klei toward his home but he was not found.

Detectives then gathered enough evidence to develop probable cause to arrest Klei and a search warrant was served at his home on the 1100 block of West 53rd Avenue, said Clem.

He was not found but the car he was driving at the time was located and seized, he said.

Detectives released his name and picture Monday evening.

Coroner Bill Leach told the Herald that an autopsy for Kitchen is scheduled Thursday in Thurston County.

Father, grandfather and coach

There has been an outpouring of support for the Kitchen family.

His and his wife have five children, ages 13 to 19, according to public records. Their Facebook accounts say they also have a young grandchild. His wife, Renee Klei Kitchen, is an educator and coach for the Kennewick School District.

Friends posted on Facebook that Travis Kitchen was a great friend, dad and all around good person, who served as a role model for players with Kennewick American Youth Baseball.

A family friend, Bec Warner, also has started a GoFundMe campaign for the family at bit.ly/KitchenFundraiser.

“Help us wrap our arms around this family for their upcoming needs,” she wrote.