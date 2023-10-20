Police search for truck in disappearance of Rock Hill woman

WSOCTV.com News Staff
The Rock Hill Police Department is searching for a vehicle believed to be connected with the disappearance of a woman.

Katie Sue Hurst, 32, was reported missing from the downtown area on Oct. 14.

On Friday, police released photos of a 2011 to 2013 blue-jean metallic Ford F-150 Lariat Crew Cab with a chrome package.

The vehicle is believed to be associated with Hurst’s disappearance.

Anyone with information about Hurst’s whereabouts or the location of the vehicle is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7211.

