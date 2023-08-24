Police search for truck in hit-and-run in North Philadelphia
The truck hit and critically injured a woman at 5th and Berks Streets in North Philadelphia.
The truck hit and critically injured a woman at 5th and Berks Streets in North Philadelphia.
Wall Street continues to gush over Nvidia's financials.
The biggest news stories this morning:
A North Korean cybercrime organization allegedly funneled $455 million through the crypto mixer.
Fans say it sloughs away dead skin in sheets, leaving your pups 'super baby soft.'
A brutal blow to the Angels and all of baseball.
Aaron Judge helped lift the Yankees to a 9-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.
The Republican candidates come out swinging against the Biden administration.
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami advance to U.S. Open Cup final with a chance to win yet another trophy.
After the 2020 election, phrases like "listen to Black women” were oft repeated, but not a reality for Black women in politics or business. The Women’s Right movement in America has been tied to the emancipation of Blacks and civil rights. To defeat talks of emancipation or dismantling “separate but equal” policies, politicians would tack on a women’s right provision as a prerequisite or negotiating point.
How much will women's soccer change in the coming years?
In short, ANF just posted an eye-opening quarter.
The shared gold medal is a first in the history of the World Athletics Championships.
“I’m reminded of one of my favorite quotes from 'Sense and Sensibility' ..."
Heat guns are a versatile tool that can be used for thawing frozen pipes and equipment, shrinking plastic, tinting windows and removing vinyl wraps.
Farley, the Titans' first-round pick in 2021, was not at the house at the time of the explosion.
Apptronik unveiled a new workforce robot today. Named Apollo, the machine is designed to “work in environments designed for, and directly alongside, humans.” The android is initially intended to move and carry cases and totes in logistics and manufacturing settings. But the Austin-based Apptronik sees Apollo expanding into “construction, oil and gas, electronics production, retail, home delivery, elder care” and more. Apollo follows Xiaomi’s reveal of the CyberOne robot last year, which looked remarkably similar to the still-unreleased Tesla Bot.
Matt Mullenweg, CEO of Automattic, the company behind WordPress.com and other online publishing tools, is offering a glimpse into Tumblr's future -- the blogging site Automattic acquired from Verizon in 2019. On the Evening Standard's "How to be a CEO" podcast, the WordPress founder offered a vision of Tumblr's future direction, including its embrace of open source, plans for algorithmic choice and use of AI technologies, among other things. The exec was enthusiastic about Tumblr's ability to bring a younger user base into the broader Automattic community, noting that more than half its users are under the age of 25 and more women than men use the service. The site also has a vibrant LGBTQ+ community -- over a quarter of its network, larger than any other social network, Mullenweg also claimed.
Nvidia stock was higher on Wednesday ahead of the company's highly-anticipated earnings report after the bell.
MOSH, a brain health brand started by Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger, took in its first institutional capital of $3 million in Series A financing to accelerate its retail distribution strategy. The round was led by clients of MSA Advisors, LLC (Main Street Advisors) and a group of investors, including Joyance Ventures, The Lab Capital Advisors, Verso Capital and Entrepreneur Ventures.
The biggest news stories this morning: Half-Life 2 is getting an unofficial RTX remaster, X plans to remove news headlines and text in shared articles, Microsoft will sell Activision Blizzard streaming rights to Ubisoft to win UK approval.