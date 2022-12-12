Police search for two men who shot two women inside a car in North Miami-Dade

Detectives are looking for information that could lead to the arrest of a pair of men who shot two women sitting inside a car in North Miami-Dade on Monday morning, according to police.

At about 11:45 a.m., Miami-Dade units went to the 14000 block of Northeast Second Avenue in the Golden Glades area after getting reports of a shooting with injuries, police said. Officers found two women who had been shot.

An investigation revealed that four women were sitting inside a car when two men got close and began shooting into the vehicle, police said. After wounding two of the women, the shooters ran and haven’t been found.

The two women were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.