Police: Search underway for armed man, woman involved in road-rage shooting in Edgewater

A search was underway Friday afternoon for a man and woman involved in a road-rage shooting, the Edgewater Police Department said.

Police said James W. Seiler, 41, and another driver confronted one another at about 12:30 p.m. Friday near Indian River Boulevard and Air Park Road.

Investigators said Seiler pulled out a gun and fired several shots into the ground before shooting the victim’s vehicle.

They said the victim was hit in the head with a survey stake several times while drawing a knife in self-defense. That person’s injuries are minor.

Police said Seiler is believed to be traveling in a silver 2019 Toyota Tundra with the temporary license plate DEY8579 and might be with a woman.

“Do not approach as Seiler and the female are armed with a firearm,” police said on Facebook.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Edgewater police at 386-424-2000.

