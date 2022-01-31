Police search underway for missing Horry County man, officials say

Authorities are looking for a 61-year-man who went missing last week in Horry County.

Ralph Whitehead was last seen Friday around 10 a.m. near Camden Drive in the Myrtle Beach area, according to the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook post.

Whiteheard was wearing a gray T-shirt and black pants, officials added.

Crews are looking in Forestbrook for a missing Horry County man who was last seen near Myrtle Beach.

Police are searching for Whitehead on Whatuthink Road near Forestbrook Road, WBTW-TV reported.

The police department encourages anyone with information to call 843-248-1520.